Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

LRCX traded down $11.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.80. 2,135,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $1,102,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

