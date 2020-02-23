Zacks: Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.60 EPS

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.77. 703,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,196. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

