Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. Pool reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.69. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $154.16 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 24.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.