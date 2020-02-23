Zacks: Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.29 EPS

Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

A number of analysts have commented on KWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $2,687,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 20.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

KWR traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.44. The company had a trading volume of 88,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.23. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $141.79 and a 1 year high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

