Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.06 billion. Adobe posted sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.01 on Monday, reaching $372.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.91 and a 200-day moving average of $307.06.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.