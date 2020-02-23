Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,386. The company has a market capitalization of $591.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $71,741.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,523.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,303 shares of company stock worth $725,406. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.