Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.56. Owens Corning posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. 1,416,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,867. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

