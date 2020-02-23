Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.08. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,723,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

