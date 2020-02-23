Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) to Announce $2.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the lowest is $2.70. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $14.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,644,000 after acquiring an additional 251,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after buying an additional 199,394 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,932,000 after buying an additional 117,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after buying an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.67. 393,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,182. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $169.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

