Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.11 Million

Analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $223.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.02 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $123.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $860.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $851.00 million to $871.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $977.68 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $986.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 787,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

In other news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,840.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,961 shares of company stock worth $859,558. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

