Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Synaptics posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.16. 508,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,120. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.56 and a beta of 1.29. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

