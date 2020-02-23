Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. VF reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.72. 2,528,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99. VF has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

