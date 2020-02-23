Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to report $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.10. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXM remained flat at $$67.50 during midday trading on Friday. 71,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

