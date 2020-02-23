Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.88. Taubman Centers posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,668. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

