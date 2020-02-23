Zacks: Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.59.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $44.47. 337,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

