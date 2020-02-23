Zacks: Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Given $20.33 Average Target Price by Analysts

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.51) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cue Biopharma an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUE. JMP Securities began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock worth $690,664. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUE traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 116,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $455.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

