Zap (ZAP) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $120,158.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00481217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.04 or 0.06541374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

