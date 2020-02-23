ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZEAL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

ZEAL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

