ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.73 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,321. ZIX has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $445.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

