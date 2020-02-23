ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.2-52.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.52 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.58 EPS.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. ZIX has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on ZIX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.