ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.41 million.ZIX also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

Shares of ZIXI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,321. The company has a market cap of $445.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZIXI shares. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on ZIX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

