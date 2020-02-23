Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $414-417 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.38 million.Zscaler also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.14-0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,178,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,063. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.84.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $5,941,153.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,372,389.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,524 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

