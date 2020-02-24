$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $5.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

ON traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,914,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,687. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

