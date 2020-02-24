$1.94 Million in Sales Expected for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to announce sales of $1.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported sales of $660,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year sales of $13.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $20.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $20.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of SMMT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

