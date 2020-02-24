$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 74,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,599. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 219,096 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,088,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

