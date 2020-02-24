$195.20 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will post sales of $195.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.50 million and the lowest is $192.00 million. Healthequity reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $531.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $531.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $817.96 million, with estimates ranging from $816.00 million to $821.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthequity.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $87.73. 673,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.