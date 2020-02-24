$237.08 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to announce sales of $237.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.42 million and the lowest is $208.11 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $196.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $872.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $846.22 million to $905.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.91. 3,144,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.96, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of -0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.