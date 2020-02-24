$289.09 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will post sales of $289.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.00 million and the highest is $293.60 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $280.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SEAS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

