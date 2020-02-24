$30.38 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will announce sales of $30.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.15 million and the highest is $30.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $122.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.12 million to $122.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.49 million, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $147.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

In other news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $308,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,563,949 shares of company stock valued at $64,266,151 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,955,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.13. 204,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,170. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

