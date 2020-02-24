$37.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to post sales of $37.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.44 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $35.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $152.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.58 billion to $153.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $159.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.67 billion to $161.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,574. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

