$542.03 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to report $542.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.02 million and the highest is $549.20 million. Rexnord reported sales of $537.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $635,837.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,154 shares of company stock worth $16,704,658 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rexnord by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Rexnord by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,035,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 498,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,618. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

