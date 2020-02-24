$634.67 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report sales of $634.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $628.80 million and the highest is $637.70 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $576.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,581. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $296.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.50. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

