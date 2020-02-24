$94.08 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to report sales of $94.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.54 million to $96.61 million. Regional Management posted sales of $83.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $351.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.27 million to $354.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $395.18 million, with estimates ranging from $389.96 million to $400.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

RM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 67,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,960. The company has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regional Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1,330.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 164,874 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 84.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

