AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. AmeriCold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.22-1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.43.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.04, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

