Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report sales of $67.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $67.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $267.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.26 million to $267.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.59 million, with estimates ranging from $274.92 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

A number of research analysts recently commented on III shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 76,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,977. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $160.20 million, a PE ratio of 334.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Information Services Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Information Services Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

