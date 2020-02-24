Analysts Expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to announce sales of $340.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.06 million and the lowest is $338.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $293.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. 270,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,825. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Enova International has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 2,500 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,788 shares in the company, valued at $945,474.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Enova International by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enova International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

