Analysts Expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report $11.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.72 billion. T-Mobile Us reported sales of $11.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $47.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.79 billion to $48.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.00 billion to $50.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $98.57. 12,088,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

