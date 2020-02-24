Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRS. BidaskClub cut Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $2,252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $2,549,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.53. 983,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.35 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

