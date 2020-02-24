Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.20-0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $71-71.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.88 million.Appian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.58–0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Sunday. Cowen increased their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.16.

APPN stock traded down $14.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 5,650,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.76. Appian has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $33,397.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,260.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,028 in the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

