Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.27)-(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $272.7-274.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.32 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.27–0.17 EPS.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a positive rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.25.

BAND traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.75. 565,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.73 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

