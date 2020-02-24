Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $107.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $399.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.08 million to $403.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $411.10 million, with estimates ranging from $396.79 million to $426.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 217,408 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 161,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.