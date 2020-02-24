Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will report sales of $552.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $561.10 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $450.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. 1,721,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,943. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,433,753.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,393 shares of company stock worth $5,469,547 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after buying an additional 782,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 494.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 775,861 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after buying an additional 681,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after buying an additional 616,306 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,353,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.