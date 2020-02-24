Brokerages Expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to announce $36.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.85 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $151.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.25 million to $151.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $160.59 million, with estimates ranging from $158.98 million to $162.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 334,450 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 144.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $154.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.