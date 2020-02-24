Brokerages Expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.99 Million

Brokerages expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report $60.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.78 million to $61.20 million. Trecora Resources posted sales of $74.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year sales of $258.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.02 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $274.75 million, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $278.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trecora Resources.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,446 shares of company stock worth $163,151. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

TREC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 31,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,868. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 million, a PE ratio of -215.93 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trecora Resources (TREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.