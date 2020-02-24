Brokerages Set Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Price Target at €60.81

Shares of Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.81 ($70.71).

KGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

KGX stock traded down €1.10 ($1.28) during trading on Friday, reaching €57.50 ($66.86). 184,218 shares of the company were exchanged. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.80.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

