Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Price Target at $242.36

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.36.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $193,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,171.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total value of $252,059.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,288.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,332 shares of company stock worth $1,095,310. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LII traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,357. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $227.55 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.59.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

