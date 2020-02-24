Brokerages Set Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT at $11.00

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 168,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,219. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $922.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $46,761.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,596 shares in the company, valued at $618,497.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $84,438.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,391.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock valued at $362,697. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,297,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 352,807 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 354.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 182,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

