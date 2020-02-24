Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Cardtronics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.58-2.70 EPS.

CATM traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36.

CATM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

