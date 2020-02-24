Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $340-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.57 million.Casa Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $4.84. 1,343,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,100. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $386.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

