Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. 5,565,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

